Be careful of Covid, Kerala govt cautions students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the schools set to reopen for a normal academic year since the pandemic, safety of students has been given top priority by the government. Health Minister Veena George advised parents to ensure that the children go to school wearing masks. The parents and teachers should check the health of children on a daily basis and the students with symptoms of Covid should not go to school, said the minister.

“The state is yet to come out of Covid though the spread of infection has reduced. So, precaution is key to both students and teachers,” said Veena. “We should also be careful of preventing the spread of communicable diseases during the rainy season,” she added.

The health minister advised all children above 12 years to take Covid vaccine. So far, 82.45% of children in the 15-17 age group have received the first dose and 54.12% the second dose. In the 12-14 age group, 51.61 % have received the first dose and 14.43 % the second dose.

State police chief Anil Kant also issued directions to ensure safety of the students and school premises. He directed the district police chiefs to make security arrangements to ensure a safe and friendly learning environment for the students.

Directions have been issued to ensure that the children are transported safely in vehicles as per the norms issued by the motor vehicles department. The vehicle should have a fitness certificate and the driver a neat record. The police will also ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the school opening and closing. Strict action will be taken against the sale of drugs and other tobacco products on school premises, as per the directions.

Health advisory

Wear a mask

Don’t wear soiled or damp masks

Don’t lower the mask while talking

Don’t touch eyes, nose and mouth without cleaning the hands

Don’t attend school if students/staff have Covid symptoms or if there is a positive case at home

All children above 12 shall take vaccine

Don’t allow water-logging on school premises

Clean hands with soap or sanitiser after using toilet

police directives

steps must be taken to reduce congestion on streets as schools reopen

Ensure safety of children arriving on school buses and other private vehicles

Children must not be allowed to be packed in vehicles

Ensure vehicle fitness and safety arrangements

Services of police and student police cadets to be made available for children to cross the roads near schools

School authorities must ensure that drivers of vehicles carrying students are not involved in criminal cases and have no history of other misconduct

Strict action will be taken against the sale of drugs and other tobacco products on school premises

Special attention will be given to prevent sexual abuse of children

Strict action will be taken against those found to be indecent, including vehicle crew, travelling with children

Police must provide services for cyber security, self-defence training and parental awareness