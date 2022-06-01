Be careful of Covid, Kerala govt cautions students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the schools set to reopen for a normal academic year since the pandemic, safety of students has been given top priority by the government. Health Minister Veena George advised parents to ensure that the children go to school wearing masks. The parents and teachers should check the health of children on a daily basis and the students with symptoms of Covid should not go to school, said the minister.
“The state is yet to come out of Covid though the spread of infection has reduced. So, precaution is key to both students and teachers,” said Veena. “We should also be careful of preventing the spread of communicable diseases during the rainy season,” she added.
The health minister advised all children above 12 years to take Covid vaccine. So far, 82.45% of children in the 15-17 age group have received the first dose and 54.12% the second dose. In the 12-14 age group, 51.61 % have received the first dose and 14.43 % the second dose.
State police chief Anil Kant also issued directions to ensure safety of the students and school premises. He directed the district police chiefs to make security arrangements to ensure a safe and friendly learning environment for the students.
Directions have been issued to ensure that the children are transported safely in vehicles as per the norms issued by the motor vehicles department. The vehicle should have a fitness certificate and the driver a neat record. The police will also ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the school opening and closing. Strict action will be taken against the sale of drugs and other tobacco products on school premises, as per the directions.
Health advisory
Wear a mask
Don’t wear soiled or damp masks
Don’t lower the mask while talking
Don’t touch eyes, nose and mouth without cleaning the hands
Don’t attend school if students/staff have Covid symptoms or if there is a positive case at home
All children above 12 shall take vaccine
Don’t allow water-logging on school premises
Clean hands with soap or sanitiser after using toilet
police directives
steps must be taken to reduce congestion on streets as schools reopen
Ensure safety of children arriving on school buses and other private vehicles
Children must not be allowed to be packed in vehicles
Ensure vehicle fitness and safety arrangements
Services of police and student police cadets to be made available for children to cross the roads near schools
School authorities must ensure that drivers of vehicles carrying students are not involved in criminal cases and have no history of other misconduct
Strict action will be taken against the sale of drugs and other tobacco products on school premises
Special attention will be given to prevent sexual abuse of children
Strict action will be taken against those found to be indecent, including vehicle crew, travelling with children
Police must provide services for cyber security, self-defence training and parental awareness