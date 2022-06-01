STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cop in Kerala's Idukki sacked over affair with woman, her suicide

In the investigation held under the leadership of Idukki Narcotic Cell DySP A G Lal, the cop was found guilty in the case.

Published: 01st June 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A civil police officer was terminated from service on Tuesday, five months after a 27-year-old woman died by suicide at her home in Munnar alleging he had refused to marry her after having an affair with her.

Idukki SP R Karuppasamy terminated CPO Syam Kumar (32), attached to the Santhanpara station in the district, in connection with the suicide of Sheeba Angel Rani, a resident of Nallathanni in Munnar. She was working as a woman councillor at a government school in Sothupara. She died by suicide on December 31 last year.

In the investigation held under the leadership of Idukki Narcotic Cell DySP A G Lal, Syam Kumar was found guilty in the case, according to sources.

Syam, who was working earlier as a driver at the Munnar police station, influenced her by saying that his married life was in despair and that he wanted to marry Sheeba. The woman agreed to the relationship. However, when Syam got a transfer from the Munnar police station and Sheeba broached the topic of marriage, the accused reportedly refused to marry her.

Depressed over his act, Sheeba died by suicide. As per the complaint filed by Sheeba’s relatives, Idukki SP Karuppasamy ordered a probe into the issue and the officer was found guilty in the case.

An order to dismiss the cop was issued by the SP on Tuesday.

Photos of the couple proving that they were in a relationship were found on the mobile phones of the victim and Syam.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala police Idukki extra-marital affair Munnar
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp