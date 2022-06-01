Cop in Kerala's Idukki sacked over affair with woman, her suicide

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A civil police officer was terminated from service on Tuesday, five months after a 27-year-old woman died by suicide at her home in Munnar alleging he had refused to marry her after having an affair with her.

Idukki SP R Karuppasamy terminated CPO Syam Kumar (32), attached to the Santhanpara station in the district, in connection with the suicide of Sheeba Angel Rani, a resident of Nallathanni in Munnar. She was working as a woman councillor at a government school in Sothupara. She died by suicide on December 31 last year.

In the investigation held under the leadership of Idukki Narcotic Cell DySP A G Lal, Syam Kumar was found guilty in the case, according to sources.

Syam, who was working earlier as a driver at the Munnar police station, influenced her by saying that his married life was in despair and that he wanted to marry Sheeba. The woman agreed to the relationship. However, when Syam got a transfer from the Munnar police station and Sheeba broached the topic of marriage, the accused reportedly refused to marry her.

Depressed over his act, Sheeba died by suicide. As per the complaint filed by Sheeba’s relatives, Idukki SP Karuppasamy ordered a probe into the issue and the officer was found guilty in the case.

An order to dismiss the cop was issued by the SP on Tuesday.

Photos of the couple proving that they were in a relationship were found on the mobile phones of the victim and Syam.

