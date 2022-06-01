STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode: With migrant workers going home, only four students in Byraikulam school

 Any query on Government Lower Primary school,  Byraikulam, is likely to draw a blank from local residents, who remain totally ignorant about the actual name of the institution.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

A student of  Government LP School, Byraikulam, reading a textbook at her house in Naithyattuparambu, Kozhikode | E Gokul

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Any query on Government Lower Primary school, Byraikulam, is likely to draw a blank from local residents, who remain totally ignorant about the actual name of the institution. They merely know it as the school for children of migrant labourers. Other than migrant workers, no one else sends his/her children to this particular school.

Further contributing to its existence as an educational institution perched on the periphery of collective consciousness, the  strength of the school has come down to a mere four students now, thanks to Covid fallout.

“I joined the school in 2014 and it had only seven students then. All the students hailed from migrant labourer households of nearby Naithyattuparambu settlement. There were times when we had just one new admission. But later, we went to each house there and explained to them the importance of getting formal education. During the 2020-21 academic year there were 35 students. We have students from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand  and Tamil Nadu. Uttar Pradesh native Hosen Syed Malik is the PTA president,” said headmaster additional in-charge Geo Jaison.  He said that the children of migrant labourers first came here around 10 years ago.

“After the area became an industrial belt and there was an ensuing rise in the number of migrant workers, there was a sharp decline in the number of local students. The migrant labourers wanted a safe place for their children till the time they were done for the day. Teachers have to employ a combination of Hindi, English and Malayalam to engage these students, especially in Class I.  

We are trying our best to prepare students for LSS scholarship examination and secure a rank for the school,” Geo Jaison explained. West Bengal native Vijay Sonkar, whose two children are presently students of  the school, said, “Many left Kozhikode following the Covid crisis and they did not return. We admitted our children to Byraikulam school because they can study there in the company of Hindi-speaking community and it’s quite affordable.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant workers COVID 19 Kerala Byraikulam
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp