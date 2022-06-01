STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Milma turns to ayurveda for cattle care, to produce drugs

Milma received the licence to make and sell the products on Tuesday.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a Milma booth used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major step towards the promotion of ethno-veterinary medicine, Milma is making an entry into ayurvedic veterinary medicines by commercialising some of the traditional medicines used by dairy farmers. It has collaborated with ayurvedic drug manufacturer Kerala Ayurvedic Cooperative Society (KACS) to produce medicines for treatment for commonly found diseases in cattle. 

Milma received the licence to make and sell the products on Tuesday. Milma has vouched for the efficiency and cost effectiveness of the medicines. Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union (MRCMPU) MD Dr Murali P said the project is aimed at a holistic approach to cattle health, increase productivity and produce high-quality milk completely free of antibiotic residue.

“The medicines are already in use by dairy farmers and by doctors promoting ethno-veterinary medicine. We have used it at Malabar Milma with good results,” said Dr Murali. “The National Dairy Development Board  (NDDB) and National Dairy Research Institute have conducted trials. But they could not commercialise it,” he added.

According to him, the products derived from plants are found to be effective in treating digestive issues and topical applications. The modern medicine prescribes antibiotic injection to treat the infection (mastitis). “The cost is too high for a vet to visit the farmer to administer the antibiotic dose that costs at least Rs 400-500. If the disease is severe, we still advise farmers to provide modern medicine. However, the ayurvedic medicine is effective at the initial stage of the infection,” said Dr Murali, who is a qualified veterinarian. 

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchurani said the project to reduce the cattle treatment cost is a significant step by Milma to help dairy farmers. She pointed out that the farmers have to spend Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 to treat mastitis, a commonly found disease among cattle.

To begin with Milma-KACS will produce eight products -- Masticure for mastitis or inflammation of breast tissues, Pyrex Care for fever, Diar End for loose motion, Crack Heal for teat disorders, Heal All to heal all kinds of cuts and wounds, Rumatore for indigestion, acidity and flatulence, Milk Let for inducing lactation, and Fly Repel, a flea repellent. The products will be launched at a formal function to be held in Palakkad on June 6. Milma is yet to finalise the prices of the products. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milma Ayurveda
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp