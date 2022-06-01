Milma turns to ayurveda for cattle care, to produce drugs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major step towards the promotion of ethno-veterinary medicine, Milma is making an entry into ayurvedic veterinary medicines by commercialising some of the traditional medicines used by dairy farmers. It has collaborated with ayurvedic drug manufacturer Kerala Ayurvedic Cooperative Society (KACS) to produce medicines for treatment for commonly found diseases in cattle.

Milma received the licence to make and sell the products on Tuesday. Milma has vouched for the efficiency and cost effectiveness of the medicines. Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union (MRCMPU) MD Dr Murali P said the project is aimed at a holistic approach to cattle health, increase productivity and produce high-quality milk completely free of antibiotic residue.

“The medicines are already in use by dairy farmers and by doctors promoting ethno-veterinary medicine. We have used it at Malabar Milma with good results,” said Dr Murali. “The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and National Dairy Research Institute have conducted trials. But they could not commercialise it,” he added.

According to him, the products derived from plants are found to be effective in treating digestive issues and topical applications. The modern medicine prescribes antibiotic injection to treat the infection (mastitis). “The cost is too high for a vet to visit the farmer to administer the antibiotic dose that costs at least Rs 400-500. If the disease is severe, we still advise farmers to provide modern medicine. However, the ayurvedic medicine is effective at the initial stage of the infection,” said Dr Murali, who is a qualified veterinarian.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchurani said the project to reduce the cattle treatment cost is a significant step by Milma to help dairy farmers. She pointed out that the farmers have to spend Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 to treat mastitis, a commonly found disease among cattle.

To begin with Milma-KACS will produce eight products -- Masticure for mastitis or inflammation of breast tissues, Pyrex Care for fever, Diar End for loose motion, Crack Heal for teat disorders, Heal All to heal all kinds of cuts and wounds, Rumatore for indigestion, acidity and flatulence, Milk Let for inducing lactation, and Fly Repel, a flea repellent. The products will be launched at a formal function to be held in Palakkad on June 6. Milma is yet to finalise the prices of the products.

