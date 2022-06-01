STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rape and murder of Latvian woman: Trial begins Wednesday

The trial in the sensational rape and murder of a Latvian tourist near Kovalam beach in 2018 will begin at the Principal Sessions Court here on Wednesday.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Latvian national Liga Skromane (right) with her sister Ilze | File photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trial in the sensational rape and murder of a Latvian tourist near Kovalam beach in 2018 will begin at the Principal Sessions Court here on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old woman, who had arrived here for ayurvedic treatment, was found dead in a remotely located mangrove at Vazhamuttom near Kovalam after she went missing from Kovalam beach on March 14, 2018. The police have charged two local residents, Umesh and Udayan, for murdering the woman. 

The case is that the duo, who were into drug peddling, befriended the victim and lured her to the place offering ganja. She was raped, later murdered and the body was discarded in the bushes. 

The accused were chargesheeted in 2019, but the trial did not start. Following this the victim’s sister moved HC, which directed the trial court to fast-track the proceedings. The trial will conclude on June 21. G Mohan Raj, who successfully conducted the Vismaya case, is the special public prosecutor in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Latvian murder rape
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp