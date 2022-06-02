STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sexual assault case: Actor Vijay Babu appears before police for second day of interrogation

The bench said the accused has been granted two days of interim bail with protection so that he could return to India.

Published: 02nd June 2022 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Babu (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

KOCHI: Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu appeared before the police to face interrogation for the second consecutive day in the sexual assault case registered against him.

He appeared at Ernakulam south police station. On Wednesday, the police questioned him for nine hours.

His anticipatory bail plea will consider by the Kerala High Court today.

Vijay Babu, who has been granted interim pre-arrest bail in a sexual assault case, arrived in Kerala's Kochi from Dubai on Wednesday.

"I was told in court that I will come today. That's how I came to be. I have full faith in the honourable court. I will fully cooperate with the police. The truth will come out. Thanks to all the family and friends who stood with me," the actor told mediapersons.

While hearing the matter on Tuesday, the single-judge bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas noted, "If I refuse to grant him interim bail now, he will remain abroad and elusive. How many people have been elusive in our country? Several agencies have been trying, but have they been successful? This is what I'm trying to avoid here."

The bench said the accused has been granted two days of interim bail with protection so that he could return to India.

"I want to see if the accused has any bonafide. I'll grant him a maximum of two days of interim bail with protection. Let him come down to the jurisdiction of this Court. After that, if I dismiss this, you can nab him. You don't have to go to CBI or Interpol," he added.

There are two cases registered against him. One is the sexual assault case and the other one is for disclosing the identity of the complainant through social media.

The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in the complaint.

The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering roles in movies to the woman.

Following the accusations, Vijay stepped down from the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in May.

The actor said that he will stay away from the Executive Committee of the organization till he is proven innocent in the sexual assault case to save the association from 'disgrace'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Babu Vijay Babu case Ernakulam
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp