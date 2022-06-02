Vijay Babu appears before cops, quizzing to continue

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is accused in a rape case, arrived in Kochi from Dubai on Wednesday, a day after the Kerala High Court granted him interim pre-arrest bail till Thursday.

He appeared before officials of Ernakulam South police station, who are probing the case, and was subjected to interrogation which lasted for about 10 hours.

The questioning will continue on Thursday as the officials asked him to appear before them at 9am. The High Court had directed him to appear before the investigation officer immediately on arrival in the country.

Vijay Babu, who was in Goa at the time the case was registered on April 22 based on a young actor’s complaint, fled India from Bengaluru airport immediately after coming to know about it. Hours after the case was registered, Babu revealed the complainant’s name on social media and claimed that he was the real victim. Subsequently, the police registered a case for revealing the identity of the victim.

The actor has accused Vijay Babu of raping her after promising her movie roles. However, Vijay Babu told the investigating officers that the charges against him were fabricated to blackmail him.

He claimed that his physical relationship with her was consensual, it is learnt.Speaking to the media on arrival at Kochi airport, Vijay Babu said he had “full faith in the court”. “I will fully cooperate with the police. I thank all those who stand along with me in the tough time, especially my family members,” he said.Vijay Babu’s passport was impounded following a request from the investigation team.