STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In a first, wild boar shot dead with nod of civic body head

Raju, son of Yohannan Njeliyath, a farmer in Kodanchery, shot dead a wild boar that entered his farm on Wednesday night. 

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Wild Boar

Wild Boar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A week after the state government decided to give powers to civic body heads to decide on culling wild boars that destroy crops, the Kodanchery panchayat in Kozhikode district has become the first local body in the state to execute the order. Raju, son of Yohannan Njeliyath, a farmer in Kodanchery, shot dead a wild boar that entered his farm on Wednesday night. 

“The wild boar was spotted in the farmland of Yohannan at 9pm on Wednesday, and he immediately informed the panchayat authorities. We issued an order to shoot it down at 10 pm and Raju shot down the boar by 10.30pm. Raju is a licensed gunner empanelled by the forest department to shoot down wild boars. But as per the new rule, the local bodies can deploy anyone who has obtained a gun licence. We also informed the forest department,” said panchayat president Alex Thomas. 

On Thursday morning, the carcass of the animal was buried scientifically after recording the details in the special register of panchayat for the culling of wild boars in the presence of forest officials and a veterinary doctor, he said. “With the government bestowing the status of honorary wildlife warden on panchayat presidents, the department has stopped the culling of wild pigs. However, they should not use poison or electrocution to kill them. The carcass should be disposed of safely and the panchayats should keep a record of the cullings,” said an officer at the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife). 

“The wild boar is a fast propagating species. It has entered human habitations and started breeding with common pigs which has led to an increase in the wild boar menace across the state. As there is no predator in the human habitations it has been breeding very fast. The plantations and rubber estates provide a safe habitat to it,” said Assistant Conservator of Forest R Vinayan. 

“The local self-government institutions are given full responsibility to kill and bury wild boars, which cause destruction. However, they have to follow the provisions carefully since they will be liable for any mistake in the future. Any local body can take necessary steps in wild boar menace issues outside the forest land,” said D K Vinodkumar, chief conservator of forests, northern circle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wild boar
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp