Kerala HC extends rape-accused actor Vijay Babu’s interim bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended the interim pre-arrest bail granted to actor-producer Vijay Babu who is accused in a rape case to June 7. When the anticipatory bail plea filed by Vijay Babu came up for hearing, the prosecution informed the court that the petitioner returned to India and appeared before the investigating officer on June 1.

Interrogation is being carried out and the investigating officer is granting full opportunity to the petitioner to elicit a response to the complaint filed by the victim. The prosecution further submitted that they require more time to get details regarding the case. The court posted the case to June 7. His counsel submitted that he is cooperating with the investigation.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas clarified that the petitioner should cooperate with the investigation and should not under any circumstance attempt to influence the witnesses or contact, communicate or interact with the complainant. The petitioner shall also not interact through or with any social or other media.