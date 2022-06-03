STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC grants time to conclude probe in actor assault case

The Kerala HC granted extension of time to the Crime Branch team for completing the investigation into the 2017 actress assault case.

Published: 03rd June 2022 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted extension of time to the Crime Branch team for completing the investigation into the 2017 actress assault case.

Justice Kauser Edappagath accepted the plea of the prosecution to extend the time to complete the probe and allowed time till July 15 to file the additional charge sheet.

The prosecution sought more time to investigate the evidence from actor Dileep's mobile phone and to question more witnesses in the matter.

Earlier, the agency had on April 7 moved an application seeking three more months to complete the probe.

The court had then granted the Crime Branch time till May 30 to complete its investigation in the 2017 case.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case, including actor Dileep, and police have arrested seven.

Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala HC Kerala High Court Malayalam Actor Assault Case
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp