Kerala HC grants time to conclude probe in actor assault case

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted extension of time to the Crime Branch team for completing the investigation into the 2017 actress assault case.

Justice Kauser Edappagath accepted the plea of the prosecution to extend the time to complete the probe and allowed time till July 15 to file the additional charge sheet.

The prosecution sought more time to investigate the evidence from actor Dileep's mobile phone and to question more witnesses in the matter.

Earlier, the agency had on April 7 moved an application seeking three more months to complete the probe.

The court had then granted the Crime Branch time till May 30 to complete its investigation in the 2017 case.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case, including actor Dileep, and police have arrested seven.

Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.