Kerala: 8 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in government school

"There are 650 students studying in the school. Yesterday, including teachers and students, 575 people had the mid-day meal from the school. Only eight of them have complained so far," police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By PTI

KAYAMKULAM (Kerala): Eight students of a government upper primary school here in Alappuzha district were admitted to a hospital nearby on Saturday after they complained of uneasiness due to a suspected case of food poisoning.

Police said a few students went to the government hospital on Friday evening itself while others reached today.

"They are all under treatment. The doctors said their condition is stable," police said. Police said 575 people, including students and teachers, had the mid-day meal from the school on Friday.

Meanwhile, four students of an anganwadi at Kottarakkara in Kollam district were also admitted to a nearby hospital after they complained of uneasiness.

Sources said their condition is stable. State Health Minister Veena George has asked the Food Safety Commissioner to look into both the incidents and file a report.

"We need to find out whether the food poisoning happened inside the school or not. Also, we need to inspect whether the materials procured by the staff locally are of good quality or not," a senior official from the food safety department said.

Sources in the health department said the samples have been collected from both the places and testing will be conducted at the government food testing lab.

