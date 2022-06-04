STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thrikkakara bypoll: Twenty20 votes continue to be topic of debate

The number of votes polled by the UDF candidate increased by 12,931 to 72,770 against the 59,839 in 2021.

Published: 04th June 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

A section of the huge crowd during the public rally organised by Aam Aadmi Party and Twenty20 in Kizhakkambalam on Sunday evening | A Sanesh

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the thumping victory of UDF, the question in the air now is: Where have the Twenty20 votes gone? A majority of observers assume the party’s supporters favoured UDF as it had not fielded its own candidate this time. The ‘conscience vote’ of the Twenty20-AAP combine went to the UDF’s kitty, thus helping Uma Thomas garner a huge margin, it seems.

The number of votes polled by the UDF candidate increased by 12,931 to 72,770 against the 59,839 in 2021. The LDF’s votes also rose by 2,244 from 45,510 in 2021 to 47,754. In this scenario, the argument that Twenty20 factor had played a key role in the UDF’s huge victory margin gains strength.

D Dhanuraj, chairman of Kochi-based Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), said Twenty20-AAP votes went in favour of UDF. “However, all factors came in favour of UDF including the votes of Twenty20, P C George issue and others, and the huge victory margin is due to this,” he pointed out. 

The Twenty20 candidate garnered 13,897 votes, 10.18%, of the total polled votes in 2021 while the BJP candidate got only 15,483 votes, 11.34%. However, the Twenty20-AAP alliance decided to keep out of the fray citing that the bypoll was irrelevant in present Kerala political scenario.Sabu M Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20, said they had requested people to exercise their franchise as per their conscience and it was evident from the bypoll result. 

“We garnered about 14,000 votes in 2021 election and there was a possibility of getting about 25,000 votes this time. If we were in the fray, the situation would have been different. Many voters abstained from voting as Twenty20 decided to keep out of the fray,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrikkakara bypoll Twenty20 AAP
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp