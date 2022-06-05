First flight with Hajj pilgrims departs from Kochi after two years

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first flight with Hajj pilgrims departed from Kochi airport to Medina on Saturday after a gap of two years when the pilgrimage was held in a limited manner in Saudi Arabia due to the pandemic.

The first group comprised 377 pilgrims including 181 men and 196 women. The journey was flagged off by Minister for Wakf and Hajj pilgrimage V Abdurahiman. Pilgrims from Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry will embark on their journey from Kochi airport. A total of 7,724 pilgrims will travel to Medina on 20 special flights between June 4 and 16.

A negative RT-PCR test certificate is mandatory for the travel. A total of 5,758 pilgrims are from Kerala. The remaining 1,966 pilgrims are from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar. The pilgrims were received at the airport by Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil, Central Hajj Committee chairman A P Abdullakutty, State Hajj Committee chairman C Mohammed Faizi, MLAs P T A Rahim and Anwar Sadath, Ernakulam district collector Jafar Malik, Malappuram district collector V R Prem Kumar and various officials from CIAL and Hajj committee.

Inaugurating the departure meeting for the pilgrims at Kochi airport, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said Hajj is a concept of humanity and compassion. “Hajj couldn’t be performed in the last two years due to Covid. The government has ensured that the pilgrims get better services and have a hassle-free journey. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed various departments and CIAL to provide all necessary facilities so that the pilgrims do not face any difficulty during their journey,” he said. Special camps were arranged at the airport for the pilgrims for hassle-free embarkation by CIAL in association with the State Hajj Committee. The camp can accommodate 1,500 pilgrims at a time.