Air India’s tryst with flight delay continues with passengers stranded in Kochi

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Air India cancelled its Delhi-bound flight late on Saturday citing technical snag, leaving about 90 passengers stranded in Kochi for nearly 24 hours. Air India flight AI834 was scheduled to leave Kochi at 11pm on Saturday. But passengers were told at 10pm that the flight was cancelled due to technical issues, said Shiyas Sayed, a passenger.

Stranded passengers protest at

Air India check-in counter at the

Kochi airport on Sunday

“At 2am, they provided us with accommodation, and assured us they will arrange an alternative flight on Sunday. In the afternoon, the airline staff asked us to report at the airport at 3:30 pm. They told us that another flight has been arranged and it will depart at 6pm. However, that flight too was delayed citing the same technical issue. Finally, they told us that it will depart at 9pm,” said Shiyas.

“There are students among us who have exams in the coming days and office-goers who need to rejoin on Monday,” he said. The Air India spokesperson did not respond to calls. Confirming the incident, Kochi airport spokesman P S Jayan said a few passengers who had to travel urgently were accommodated in other flights on Saturday itself. “The rest were given accommodation with all expenses paid and an alternative flight carrying the stranded passengers departed at 9pm on Sunday,” he said.