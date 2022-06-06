Brinda Karat: SilverLine execution only after consulting experts

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: CPM politburo member Brinda Karat has said that the Kerala government’s ambitious SilverLine project will be executed only after consultation with experts to avoid environmental impact. She was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a public meeting in Kozhikode on Sunday.

It is LDF government’s policy to protect environment while executing developmental activities. Hence, opinion of experts will be considered before implementing the SilverLine, she added.

Brinda further said that Thrikkakara bypoll result is not the reflection of anti-incumbency against the LDF government. It was just a byelection and the result is not an assessment of the government. Party has already examined the poll result and found that many forces including Twenty20 helped UDF win the seat, she added.

Responding to the cyber attack against Uma Thomas who won the seat, CPM leader said she was not aware of the issue. However, her party is against cyber attack against any person, she said