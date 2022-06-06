STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Brinda Karat: SilverLine execution only after consulting experts

CPM politburo member Brinda Karat has said that the Kerala government’s ambitious SilverLine project will be executed only after consultation with experts to avoid environmental impact.

Published: 06th June 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Brinda Karat

CPM leader Brinda Karat (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  CPM politburo member Brinda Karat has said that the Kerala government’s ambitious SilverLine project will be executed only after consultation with experts to avoid environmental impact. She was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a public meeting in Kozhikode on Sunday. 

It is LDF government’s policy to protect environment while executing developmental activities. Hence, opinion of experts will be considered before implementing the SilverLine, she added. 

Brinda further said that Thrikkakara bypoll result is not the reflection of anti-incumbency against the LDF government. It was just a byelection and the result is not an assessment of the government. Party has already examined the poll result and found that many forces including Twenty20 helped UDF win the seat, she added.

Responding to the cyber attack against Uma Thomas who won the seat, CPM leader said she was not aware of the issue. However, her party is against cyber attack against any person, she said 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silverline Brinda Karat Media
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp