Guruvayur Devaswom auctions Mahindra Thar again; NRK wins the bid for Rs 43 lakhs

Vignesh Vijayakumar, a businessman in Dubai and a native of Angadipuram, won the bid on Monday.

Published: 06th June 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Guruvayur Devaswom. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Guruvayur devaswom auctioned the Mahindra Thar vehicle again and Non-Resident Keralite Vignesh Vijayakumar won the bid for Rs.43 lakhs.

Mahindra Thar vehicle was offered to Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayur by Mahindra MD Anand Mahindra when he visited here. Even though devaswom had held an auction on December 8,2021, it was cancelled as Devaswom Commissioner didn't rectify it. Hindu Seva Samajam had also lodged a petition in the High Court of Kerala as only one person participated in the first auction. Amal Mohammed, an Ernankulam native had won the bid in the first auction just for Rs.15.10 lakh. 

Following a public hearing held based on High Court directive, Devaswom Commissioner directed the devaswom to re-auction the vehicle. Vignesh Vijayakumar, a businessman in Dubai and a native of Angadipuram, won the bid on Monday. His manager Arun attended the auction for Vignesh. Vijayakumar said his son had urged him to win the bid even if it was for Rs.50 lakh. Arun added that Vignesh was an ardent devotee of Guruvayoorappan and that winning the bid made him so happy.   

