STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala government decides to provide pay hike to BUDS school employees

The state government has decided to enhance the honorarium of the staff of BUDS schools, which cater to the educational needs of mentally challenged children.

Published: 06th June 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has decided to enhance the honorarium of the staff of BUDS schools, which cater to the educational needs of mentally challenged children.

Local Self-Government Minister M V Govindan said sanction has been given to enhance the honorarium. The conditions for this have been included in the subsidiary guidelines of the 14th five-year plan, he added. As per the revised pay terms, the special teachers will get up to Rs 32,650, while the assistant teachers sans expert training will get Rs 24,520. The ayahs will get an honorarium of Rs 18,390.

The local bodies have also been given permission to engage professional physiotherapists and speech therapists for a daily remuneration of Rs 1,180. The special teachers and assistant teachers are currently drawing a honorarium of Rs 30,675 and Rs 23,100 respectively.

The government has also given sanction to use the funds of block and the district panchayats to purchase land and construct buildings for BUDS schools and rehabilitation centres. “The government will always stand by those who take care of the people, who require special attention. The local bodies should get involved in managing and developing BUDS schools,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, the government has also raised the salary of palliative care nurses, who work on contract/daily arrangement. Their salary has been revised to Rs 18,390 with retrospective effect from February 1, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BUDS School Pay hike Mentally challenged children
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp