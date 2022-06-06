STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leadership crash course for politicians, public figures by KILA 

“The aim of the institution is to bring up a new set of leaders and youth who could think according to the changing times and take up challenges ahead with confidence.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  Soon, politicians and activists in the public sphere will be sitting inside a classroom listening carefully to the way they should carry out the mission entrusted to them — mostly centred on subjects like governance and development. 

The International Centre for Leadership Studies under the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) at Taliparamba — to be opened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 13 — will start residential training programmes for political leaders and public figures.

“The aim of the institution is to bring up a new set of leaders and youth who could think according to the changing times and take up challenges ahead with confidence. The KILA centre will play a key role in the coming years to produce a new set of leaders. It will be a decisive step in the direction of creating a new Kerala,” said LSG Department Minister M V Govindan.

“As of now, we are starting three new courses at the KILA centre which will be inaugurated by the chief minister,” said Dr Joy Elamon, director general, KILA. “We have not formulated a plan on the course to be offered to social workers and political leaders. It will be formulated in the coming days,” he said.  

The CM will inaugurate the centre on the KILA campus at Karimbam at 10am on June 13. He will also open Institute of Public Policy and Leadership College under KILA.  

Focus on devpt and governance

“In the first stage, KILA will start Institute of Public Policy and Leadership PG College, which will be affiliated to Kannur University,” said Joy Elamon. “Our focus will be on governance and development.

International experts in various subjects and institutions will associate with the institute to give guidelines,” he said. “The students who would come out of this institution after completing the courses would be expected to play key roles in administrative and development fields,” he said.

