Non-payment of salary: Kerala state road transport corporation unions launch indefinite strike 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has come down heavily on the Left Government for the non-payment of salaries to Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees. While inaugurating the indefinite protest by the Congress-backed union, Transport Democratic Federation (TDF), in front of the Transport Bhavan on Monday, Satheesan said the state government has lied about KSRTC's performance in its progress report, released last week.

The TDF and BMS (Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh) had called for a 24-hour-long strike in KSRTC over the non-payment of salary, early last month. It's the first time the TDF has entered into an indefinite protest.

On Monday, Satheesan alleged that the state government was trying to create pressure so that the KSRTC can be shut down.

"It is shameful that the LDF Government is resorting to steps to destroy assets worth thousands of crores. It is unfortunate that the public transport system is being pushed to its natural death", said Satheesan.

On Monday, the CITU leadership also came down heavily against KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar for his controversial comment expressing apprehension that the corporation will be defunct after a decade. CITU State president Anathalavattom Anandan opined that even if the CMD is not in his seat, the corporation will be there.