Heavy rain, lightning likely till Friday in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Monday released a detailed checklist for people to follow after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall and lightning in isolated places across the state from Tuesday to June 10 (Friday).

The IMD also sounded a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram districts for Tuesday. Fishing activities were also banned along the state’s coast after the IMD warned of gusty winds with speed reaching up to 50kmph between June 8 and 10.