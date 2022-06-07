Insulting Prophet part of Sangh Parivar agenda: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on the BJP for the remarks over the Prophet, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Sangh Parivar had brought shame on the country. Insulting the Prophet was part of the Sangh Parivar agenda.

The Hindutva communal politics being practised by the Parivar forces alienating the Muslim community, is not only affecting the social security but also the economic stability of the country, he said. Pinarayi said the Sangh Parivar forces have brought shame to India which has always been respected as a secular country by the world. The BJP spokesperson’s insulting remark is just the latest chapter in it.

“The Hindutva communal politics that seeks to alienate the Muslim community, is affecting not only our social security, but also our economic stability. Many Islamic nations that provide jobs to lakhs of Indians, and hence make crucial contributions to our economy and progress, have raised their voices against the politics of hatred by the BJP and Sangh Parivar,” he said.