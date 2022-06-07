STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Opposition leader Satheesan challenges Pinarayi for a debate on govt's performance

Unleashing a tirade against the LDF Government, Satheesan alleged that the Left government, though came up with a progress report as its achievement, had not completed even 100 projects.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday reiterated that the thumping victory in the Thrikkakara by-election result was due to the collective leadership of Congress and UDF. 

Speaking at the Meet the Press organized by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists on Tuesday, Satheesan said the UDF campaign was like a 'drawn canvas'. The LDF Government draw flak from Satheesan for making false election promises.  

Stating that the Thrikkakara by-election was in his home turf - Ernakulam where he grew up, Satheesan claimed that it was the first time when the UDF fought tooth and nail to trounce the ruling front’s show of strength. The party was engaged in a silent but systematic work with full commitment.

“There was a galaxy of leadership engaged in campaigning in Thrikkakara. Senior leaders like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala were engaged in house-to-house campaigns. I might be the only leader who visited only a few houses in Thrikkakara”, said Satheesan.

Unleashing a tirade against the LDF Government, Satheesan alleged that the Left government, though came up with a progress report as its achievement, had not completed even 100 projects. He challenged the Chief Minister for a debate over the matter.

“As a constructive Opposition, we want the progress report to be highlighted before the public. The people have not realized the folly of the LDF Government. We have divided the 600 promises into four – completed, not completed, those with completed claim and impractical claims," he said.

A day after senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran urged the national Congress leadership to shed its softer Hindutva line, Satheesan said the party has never followed such a stand. Ahead of the Thrikkakara by-election, the party did not go after fundamental forces.

