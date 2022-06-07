Life under threat: Swapna Suresh after giving statement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the 2020 Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, on Monday gave her secret statement before a Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kochi. Swapna had approached the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to record her statement under Section 164 of CrPC in the money laundering case related to the gold smuggling case probed by the enforcement directorate (ED). Following her petition, the special court assigned the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court to assign a magistrate to record her statement.

The statement recording will continue on Tuesday. Though reporters approached Swapna for her comments, she said, “I will speak to reporters after completing the statement recording. I am here to reveal the involvement of other accused persons in the case. I am facing a threat to my life now. The statement recording will continue and I will reach the court by noon on Tuesday,” she said. Earlier, Swapna had said during interviews on TV channels that ED had not forced her to name the involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling incident.