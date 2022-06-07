STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man dies as boundary wall collapses on him

A man aged 67 years died after the compound wall under construction near his house at Parappil in Perambra collapsed on him on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A man aged 67 years died after the compound wall under construction near his house at Parappil in Perambra collapsed on him on Monday. The incident happened around 6.30pm. The deceased, Parente Meethal Narayana Kurup, was standing near his house when the wall that was under construction in his neighbour’s compound collapsed on him. On being alerted, a team from the Perambra fire station arrived and started rescue activities. 

It took almost three hours to extricate him from the red stones and mud used for building the wall. By the time, he had died.The officials said the rescue operation was difficult as big blocks of stones had fallen on Narayana Kurup. “We worked hard for several hours but we couldn’t save his life. Lack of light and narrow space also delayed the rescue operation,” an official said.

