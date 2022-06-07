Man kills cancer patient wife, ends life

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 68-year-old restaurant owner allegedly died by suicide after murdering his wife, who was a cancer patient, at Vadakara here. The couple — Gopalan and Leela, 63 — was found dead in their residence on Monday.

According to the neighbours, Gopalan was in severe financial crisis after the closure of his hotel during the Covid lockdown. He was also upset over the worsening health condition of his wife. The police said Leela’s body was spotted in the office room while Gopalan was found hanging on the verandah.

The family was in extreme poverty after the hotel’s closure, the neighbours said.