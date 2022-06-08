Elderly friendly move: 50% off on entry fee at tourism centres

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an elderly friendly decision, the state government has issued orders effecting a 50% cut in the entry fee for senior citizens in all state-run tourism centres. ‘’This decision is part of elderly friendly policies across all sectors. This will encourage senior citizens to mix with society after being confined indoors during the pandemic’’, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said. The decision follows the recommendation in this regard by the Committee on Welfare of Senior Citizens of the Kerala Legislature for the period 2016-19.