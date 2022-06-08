STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling case: Govt facing flood of lies again, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

On Tuesday, smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh raised serious allegations against Pinarayi saying that the CM was directly involved in the smuggling case.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said his government is again facing a campaign of lies. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government survived the "flood of lies" and reelected to power because people had trust in them, he said.

The CM was indirectly referring to the new revelations by Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the infamous gold smuggling case. "The LDF government has a good reputation. Hence, it overcame the flood of lies intended to defame it. Why was the LDF again voted to power? Because the people supported a government which cared for them in times of crises," he said.

Pinarayi further said his second government is continuing the same policy and the detractors "continuing with their policy". The CM was speaking after inaugurating the 49th annual conference of Secretariat Employees Association here on Wednesday.

The CM urged all government employees to give due regard to the people approaching them for different needs. He also announced a special drive to dispose of pending files. The adalat will be held in the department headquarters and districts. Ministers will be in charge of the department-level adalats. District-level adalats will be led by the minister-in-charge of the district and district collector. It will be completed in September.  

On Tuesday, gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh had raised serious allegations against Pinarayi and his family in the case. She alleged that the CM was directly involved in the smuggling case.

