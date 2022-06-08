Not an iota of truth: Pinarayi refutes Swapna's allegations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday countered the allegations levelled against him and his family by Swapna Suresh, saying there was not an iota of truth in them. The CPM leadership too termed the charges part of a political conspiracy. “Raising such allegations and taking it up are part of a hidden motive. Such charges have surfaced against the Left earlier too. People rejected them. After a lull, such allegations are being raised again through an accused in the case.

There’s not even an iota of truth in them,” Pinarayi said in a statement. He said the government had asked the Centre for an effective investigation right when the gold smuggling case came to light. “Later, the Centre was apprised of our concerns over the mode of investigation.

The government believes there should be no compromise in the probe into the economic offence. However, if they think they can destroy the will of the government and its political leadership by repeatedly spreading lies, they are wrong. It is a futile exercise,” he said.

People will reject such baseless allegations, says Pinarayi

In an indirect response to the Opposition’s call for his resignation, the CM said taking up such allegations against those who have been in public life for long and keep marching forward despite fake allegations, were part of a hidden plan. “Society will respond to those who think they can make political gains through such actions. People will reject such baseless campaigns aimed at defaming the Left government,” he said.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Kerala society had already rejected the allegations with contempt once. “What is being presented as new revelations are tales once ridiculed by people. The false propaganda that ran for long at one time, is now being spread again as part of a political controversy,” he said. People will reject such baseless allegations, he said.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan said the allegations aimed to portray LDF and the government in bad light. “LDF got continuity in governance and could fulfil most of its promises. An attempt is now being made to divert the public attention by raising allegations against the CM. It should be recalled that the same person had earlier alleged that ED pressured her to trap the CM,” he said.