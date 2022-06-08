STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Over 2k new Covid cases, two deaths in Kerala

Covid cases in the state shot up sharply on Tuesday with 2,271 persons testing positive.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID test, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid cases in the state shot up sharply on Tuesday with 2,271 persons testing positive. Though Kerala has been reporting over 1,000 cases for the past seven days, the daily tally breached the 2,000-mark after several weeks.

The death of two persons – one in Thiruvananthapuram and the other in Alappuzha – was also confirmed as due to Covid on the day. Ernakulam topped among districts with 662 new cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 416 new infections. Kottayam district was in third place with 274 new cases. On Monday, the state had reported 1,494 Covid cases and two deaths. The national Covid tally for Tuesday was 3,714 cases with a test positivity rate of 1.21%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp