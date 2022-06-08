Over 2k new Covid cases, two deaths in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid cases in the state shot up sharply on Tuesday with 2,271 persons testing positive. Though Kerala has been reporting over 1,000 cases for the past seven days, the daily tally breached the 2,000-mark after several weeks.

The death of two persons – one in Thiruvananthapuram and the other in Alappuzha – was also confirmed as due to Covid on the day. Ernakulam topped among districts with 662 new cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 416 new infections. Kottayam district was in third place with 274 new cases. On Monday, the state had reported 1,494 Covid cases and two deaths. The national Covid tally for Tuesday was 3,714 cases with a test positivity rate of 1.21%.