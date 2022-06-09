Kerala HC stays sedition case against Aisha Sultana

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed for three months all the further proceedings in the sedition case registered by Kavaratti police against Lakshadweep-based film director Aisha Sultana. She was booked for her alleged remarks that Covid was used as a bioweapon by the central government against the islanders.

Justice Ziyad Rahman A A passed the order on a petition filed by Aisha, seeking to stay the proceedings in wake of the Supreme Court order suspending all criminal trials and proceedings in cases registered under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The petitioner said that she was absolutely innocent of the allegations levelled against her. She added that she had been falsely implicated in the case with ulterior motives and vexatious intentions.