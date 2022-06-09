STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SC order on eco-sensitive zone: Kerala to file modification petition

A high-level meeting convened by Forest Minister A K Saseendran has decided to file a modification petition before the Supreme Court. 

Published: 09th June 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of widespread protests against the SC order making one km eco-sensitive zone mandatory around forest protected areas, the state government has decided to move to the apex court seeking revision in the order. A high-level meeting convened by Forest Minister A K Saseendran has decided to file a modification petition before the Supreme Court. 

The state government is exploring possibilities of moving a joint petition with other states affected by the verdict. The minister said the verdict is not in favour of farmers and the state will take all steps to protect the interests of farmers and other stakeholders.

The SC verdict had caused major concern in the state as development and livelihood activities in villages located around protected forests will be affected. According to Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA) chairman Alex Ozhukayil, around 20 towns and one lakh families will be affected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
eco-sensitive zone Kerala Supreme Court
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp