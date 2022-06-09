SC order on eco-sensitive zone: Kerala to file modification petition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of widespread protests against the SC order making one km eco-sensitive zone mandatory around forest protected areas, the state government has decided to move to the apex court seeking revision in the order. A high-level meeting convened by Forest Minister A K Saseendran has decided to file a modification petition before the Supreme Court.

The state government is exploring possibilities of moving a joint petition with other states affected by the verdict. The minister said the verdict is not in favour of farmers and the state will take all steps to protect the interests of farmers and other stakeholders.

The SC verdict had caused major concern in the state as development and livelihood activities in villages located around protected forests will be affected. According to Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA) chairman Alex Ozhukayil, around 20 towns and one lakh families will be affected.