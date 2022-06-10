Malayalam writer VR Sudheesh booked for insulting woman publisher

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kozhikode Women's Police has registered a case against Malayalam writer VR Sudheesh. The police said that a complaint was lodged against him by a Kozhikode-based woman publisher for insulting and threatening her over the phone.

The 36-year-old Shahanas also pointed out that Sudheesh posted her photo in a defamatory manner on social media and widely circulated it.

In a Facebook post, Shahanas went on to allege that the writer has misbehaved with multiple persons on many occasions.

Shahanas said that she accompanied her colleague to Sudheesh's home when he alleged that their book was full of typos and invited the colleague to his home for correction. She posted on Facebook that Sudheesh wanted the lady writer to come to his home alone and later he started harassing and insulting them on social media purposefully. The publisher then approached the police.

Seetha V, sub-inspector, Women's police station said that "The case has been registered under sections 354 a and 506 of IPC for insulting the victim and misbehaving with her. The investigation is in progress. The further actions will be taken only after a detailed investigation."