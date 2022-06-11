CPM to organise massive drive to counter charges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is set to launch a massive counter-campaign in the wake of the fresh allegations levelled against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The party said it will rally the masses to expose the political conspiracy targeting Pinarayi and his family.

Elaborate political explanatory meetings, to be attended by senior Left leaders, will be convened in the state. “The Left will expose the conspiracy behind Swapna’s new revelations and the attempts to destabilise the government. The bid to start riots will be resisted by mobilising the masses,” Kodiyeri said on Friday.

“We are prepared to face all that comes our way,” said Kodiyeri, in an obvious reference to the possibility of Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning the CM for questioning. CPM has ruled out any possibility of Pinarayi stepping down. Instead, the state secretariat which met here on Friday decided to resist the political conspiracy targeting the CM and his family.

CPM wants govt to probe ‘planned riots’, conspiracy against CM

Kodiyeri termed the allegations an organised attack against the CM and his family and a part of a conspiracy aimed to get the CM to resign. He said CPM wants the government to investigate the conspiracy. “The fact that attempts to incite riots were made the very next day of the allegations being made indicates it was pre-planned. The conspiracy aims to start riots and destabilise the government,” he said.

In the wake of the new developments targeting Pinarayi, the CPM leadership foresees more serious developments in future and is readying its defences to counter such attacks, including the ED summoning the CM or his family members for questioning. Kodiyeri also said BJP should realise that it hasn’t gained anything by taking up the smuggling case. “It has only lost its mass base and vote share. Congress is indulging in political pauperism,” he said.

Kodiyeri said Swapna had lost her credibility. “There are many discrepancies in her earlier and recent statements. Earlier, she said Sivasankar (former principal secretary to the CM) had a role in smuggling, but backtracked later. Also, she had earlier said the CM was not involved in anything,” he said. “What’s new is the biryani and the pot. The earlier allegation was that the gold was smuggled in dates. Later, they said it was done through the Quran. Now it’s biryani and pots,” he said. On who could be behind Swapna, Kodiyeri said it need not only be BJP.

‘DIDN’T TAKE FUNDING FOR US TREATMENT’

The CPM state secretary also denied allegations that funds for the treatment of both Pinarayi and him were being transferred to the US through Believer’s Church. He also said he had never seen Swapna and was hearing Shaj Kiran’s name for the first time. “I went to the US three times for treatment. The party paid my hospital bills. Not a single penny was taken from anywhere else. This is just another cooked-up story like Kamala International,” Kodiyeri said, referring to an old allegation against Pinarayi.