STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No decision on price hike, cheap booze in short supply

Last year, Bevco had stopped advance payment of excise duty for liquor purchased from companies. 

Published: 11th June 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid a shortage of liquor from inexpensive brands, with major suppliers having stopped the sale of cheap brands to the Beverages Corporation demanding a price hike, the state government is yet to take a decision on the matter. Besides allowing a price hike, the suppliers have asked the government to do away with the turnover tax. The issue of advance tax payment too has not been resolved. Last year, Bevco had stopped advance payment of excise duty for liquor purchased from companies.  

Pricey brands on rack; Customers suffer, Beverages corp mints money

This followed an adverse opinion in the CAG’s audit report. The report had pointed out that the practice was against Excise rules. Following a protest by the suppliers, the government decided to continue advance tax payment by Bevco until this month. In the new financial year, most of the suppliers have not participated in the tender process for supply, said a source. Some others who signed contracts have agreed to supply expensive brands.

Meanwhile, the corporation’s revenue has increased as customers are forced to buy expensive brands. April alone saw a rise of `404 crore. On Friday, Excise Minister M V Govindan said the rise in the price of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) has put manufacturers in difficulty. The price of one litre of ENA rose by up to `7, he said, hinting at a hike in prices. 

The minister said the Travancore Sugars and Chemicals, the only state-run distillery in Kerala, has cut short production. It has just one product, Jawan Deluxe XXX Rum, which is a popular inexpensive brand. 
The company is suffering a loss of `3.50 per bottle due to the ENA price rise, he said. Currently, expansion is under way at the Tiruvalla-based distillery. The plan is to set up an additional six production lines there. It is expected to increase the daily production from an average 7,000 cases to 10,000-12,000 range.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
price hike Kerala liquor
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp