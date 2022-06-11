STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shaj Kiran - a former journalist who is now director of five firms

After Covid hit the real estate sector badly, his business went into a downward spiral. He is active on Facebook and frequently posts photographs of his cars.

Shaj Kiran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shaj Kiran who is now hogging headlines for allegedly threatening Swapna Suresh, key accused in the 2020 gold smuggling case, is a former journalist based in Kochi. His father and mother are from Kottarakkara. The family had lived in Tiruvalla during his childhood. 

Shaj, 36, worked as a journalist with various Malayalam TV news channels before he quit the profession in 2016. His last stint as a journalist was with Congress-owned Jai Hind TV. After ending his journalism career and soon after his second marriage, he forayed into various businesses. 

As per the details available, there are five companies registered under his directorship. All these companies are based in Kochi, which were registered between March and May 2019. The companies are Syamambharam Enterprises India Private Limited, Twenty K Agritech Private Limited, Springever Enterprises Private Limited, Primegro Agritech Private Limited and Famigo Agritec Private Limited.

As per the Registrar of Companies records, these companies have been in the business of "wholesale and commission trades, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles". People close to Shaj said he mainly worked as a real estate agent.

