Two migrant workers trapped as earth caves in at Kerala construction site, rescued

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Personnel from the fire department on Saturday rescued two migrant workers who were trapped in debris when the earth caved in at the construction site of an apartment building near Panavila here.

The workers, identified as Deepak (23) of West Bengal and Rahul (30) of Assam were rescued. Both of them were shifted to the medical college hospital.

While Deepak was rescued immediately, it took an hour to rescue Rahul as he was trapped under a concrete slab. Following the rain on Friday night, the land had turned soft and unstable.

The incident took place around 10.15 am when the workers were cooking food close to the construction site. A concrete foundation was laid on this land that caved in.

A local said he heard a loud sound and when he rushed to the spot, he found the land caved in. He informed the fire and rescue team.

A fire officer said Rahul had some bruises on his face, legs and hands. Deepak's injury is minor. The rescue team will conduct an inquiry into the incident to verify whether the construction work was carried out after obtaining permission from the authorities concerned.