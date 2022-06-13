Kerala: Man detained by people for ‘stealing’ utensils dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 50-year-old who was detained by local residents after he allegedly stole kitchen utensils from a house at Perunguzhi near Chirayinkeezhu died on Friday while under treatment at the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Chandran, a resident of Vengode, was caught ‘stealing’ on May 29, a police officer said. The incident has evoked memories of the lynching of a tribal youth, Madhu, by a mob which accused him of theft at Attappady in Palakkad in 2018.

Chandran’s family members have alleged that local residents beat him up before handing him over to the Chirayinkeezhu police. The police officers there said Chandran did not inform them about any physical assault though he mentioned stomach pain. He was released on station bail as the house owner refused to file a complaint, an officer said.

Chandran’s relative Sasikala, with whom he was staying before being shifted to MCH, alleged the local residents’ assault complicated his already delicate health. On May 31, Chandran complained of stomach ache and was taken to the primary health centre near Vengode. Despite the doctor’s advice, he did not go to MCH for further treatment, the officer pointed out.

On Thursday, the family admitted Chandran to the MCH after his condition worsened. The doctors diagnosed a bulge in his intestine, and he was operated upon. But his condition continued to worsen. As Chandran was hospitalised from Sasikala’s house, which fell within the Attingal police station limits, officers from the Attingal police did the inquest.

Based on Sasikala’s complaint, they have registered a case for unnatural death. Station House Officer Prathapa Chandran said the inquest was held in the presence of the Revenue Divisional Officer and no external injury was spotted on the body. He said the doctor who conducted the autopsy said no evidence was found to suggest Chandran had died due to injuries resulting from assault.

“There were no contusions in the body. If he had sustained any internal injury, as alleged by the family, he would have died of internal bleeding soon after the incident. Also, the family did not raise such an allegation till his death,” the SHO said. Chandran had an ulcer and had undergone surgery 15 years ago, he added.