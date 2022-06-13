Protests continue, Kerala CM remains unruffled

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Protests by the opposition parties triggered by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh’s allegations continued unabated on Sunday with their youth outfits trying to disrupt Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s programmes in Kozhikode and Malappuram.

An unruffled Pinarayi, speaking in Malappuram, hit back at the opposition parties saying both the Congress and BJP have come together to hinder development in the state. “Usually, we see MPs protesting in Parliament against the Centre’s failure to distribute the states’ rightful share of development funds.

But strangely, MPs from Kerala are seen speaking in Parliament to prevent the Centre from helping the state in development projects,” Pinarayi said at a seminar on ‘EMSinte Lokam’ organised by EMS Paddana Gaveshana Kendram at Puthanathani. The CM also came down heavily on the Sangh Parivar for using the central agencies to silence the opposition. “The enforcement directorate has issued notices to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. But Congress in Kerala does not seem to be concerned about the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, the day began with an hours-long traffic block around Ramanilayam guest house in Thrissur, where the CM was staying overnight. Due to the tight security on the Palace Road from 6.30pm on Saturday till Sunday morning, the traffic was disrupted, which also triggered protests. While Youth Congress activists took out a march which saw police using teargas three times to disperse them, four BJP activists waved black flags when the CM’s convoy passed through Kunnamkulam.

In Kozhikode, police registered at least 15 cases against the protesters who waved black flags and tried to interrupt events attended by the CM. Yuva Morcha, Youth League, and Youth Congress, among others, were at the forefront of protests.

‘CM Pinarayi using cops to silence critics’

Kozhikode: Protests in Kozhikode began at Pantheerankavu immediately after the CM’s convoy entered the district. Later, when CM set off to attend an event at Karaparamba after a break at the Guest House in Easthill, protesters who were hiding inside a hotel, jumped out and waved black flags.

In Kochi, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said fear has gripped the Chief Minister, who is behaving like an autocrat and using police to silence his critics. “Who is he afraid of ? After Swapna Suresh gave a statement under Section 164 of CrPC, he is acting weirdly. Instead of legally challenging the statement and proving it false, the chief minister is using police to silence those who stand up against him,” said Satheesan.

‘Don’t be adamant on wearing black masks’

Amid reports that some participants were asked by the police to remove black masks at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s function, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan told reporters in Kozhikode that people shouldn’t be adamant on wearing only black masks while attending the CM’s function.

(With bureau inputs from Malappuram, Thrissur and Kochi)