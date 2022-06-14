STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
19-yr-old dies in Kozhikode MCH, kin seek autopsy

A newly wed girl, Vismaya, 19, wife of Manish of Kavungal in Nayyakarpadi, Attappadi, died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A newly wed girl, Vismaya, 19, wife of Manish of Kavungal in Nayyakarpadi, Attappadi, died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Sunday. She was admitted to Kottathara Tribal Speciality Hospital in Attappadi three days ago as she was suffering from stomach pain and vomiting. As it became serious, she was shifted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna. Later, she was again shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

It was six months ago that Manish married Vismaya. She was a Plus II student of Government Higher Secondary School, Agali. As per the request of the relatives, a post-mortem will be conducted. The Agali police have left for Kozhikode Medical College to conduct further proceedings.

