Apostolic nuncio’s Jalandhar visit signals Franco’s return? Yes and no

Abhilash Chandran

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Nearly six months after the acquittal of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of Latin Catholic diocese of Jalandhar, in a rape complaint filed by a nun of the same diocese, the visit of Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, apostolic nuncio to India and Nepal, to the diocese kicked up a row over the return of the bishop to pastoral duties. During his visit to Jalandhar on Saturday, Archbishop Girelli reportedly informed the priests that the Vatican has accepted the decision of the Additional District and Sessions Court I in Kottayam acquitting Bishop Franco on January 14. The sources close to the bishop consider it as a step ahead of him returning as the head of the diocese. However, they said such decisions will be taken by the Holy See as the bishop is directly under the command of the Pope.

“The Vatican accepts and respects any decision based on the law and judicial system of a country. The Vatican doesn’t intervene in the internal affairs of any country. The nuncio’s response put an end to the claims of Save Our Sisters (SOS) collective that the Vatican has not accepted the court’s decision and it would conduct an internal inquiry into the incident,” a source said.

At the same time, SOS and nuns dismissed the Franco camp’s claims. “It is true that the nuncio had visited Jalandhar diocese. Though the nuncio has admitted that the Vatican accepted the court’s decision, it doesn’t mean that Bishop Franco is getting back his administrative powers. In fact, some priests raised the question before the nuncio for Bishop Franco as part of creating a condition favourable for his return,” said a source close to the nuns.

They also expressed hope that the Vatican won’t take a hasty decision at a time appeals filed by the prosecution and the survivor nun are pending in the Kerala High Court. “The court has not said the bishop didn’t commit the crime, but said the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond doubt. If the bishop, who is considered the delegate of God, comes back to the helm of the diocese easily despite such serious allegations, it would lead to loss of faith in the system among its followers. I don’t think Rome would take such a wrong decision in haste,” said Fr Agustine Vattoli, convener of SOS.

Fr Vattoli said the nuncio’s words might have been misinterpreted.“How can the Vatican dismiss the decision of a court in India? The case is still pending in the High Court and the victim has a chance to approach the Supreme Court as well. Hence, the campaign on Franco returning to administrative powers appears to be fake. Moreover, the Vatican has not issued any papal bull or letter with regard to reinstating the bishop in pastoral duties,” Fr Vattoli added. In September 2018, Pope Francis temporarily relieved the bishop of his diocese’s responsibilities after he was questioned by the police.