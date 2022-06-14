STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala hospitals revisit arrangements for Covid treatment as cases increase

IMA discusses spurt; primary focus on precautionary steps, testing and bed arrangements.

Published: 14th June 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rise in Covid cases has prompted hospitals, especially in the private sector, to revisit the arrangements made during the previous waves. The technical committee of the state chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has discussed the present spurt and conveyed the measures to be taken in the days to come to the hospitals. The primary focus is on improving the precautionary measures, increasing testing and bed arrangements.

The number of patients has crossed the 15,000-mark and the rate of spread of infection is high. The state contributes almost one-third of active cases in the country. More than 2,000 people had tested positive on a daily basis for almost a week.  

The health experts, however, said the situation is far from alarming and the arrangements have been made. “We have already apprised hospitals of the situation through consultants. All hospitals which were treating Covid patients have a system in place. They may have to bring it back to ensure treatment of Covid patients in isolation,” said IMA state chapter vice-president Dr Gopikumar P. “The number of Covid admissions is only a few. However, we should increase the number of persons being tested, especially if the patient is coming from a cluster area. While Covid due to Omicron is mild, the concern is on its manifestation in people with co-morbidities in the form of post-infection complications,” he added.

According to him, all hospitals are in the process of educating the public and staff who show laxity in using masks on hospital premises. The IMA through its local branches has started providing awareness classes after more healthcare workers including doctors tested positive for Covid.

The government hospitals have not started any special arrangements for the present situation as the number of patients with severity is very low. “There is no need to worry about the present spurt. Most Omicron cases are treated similar to that of a common cold. But we should not let our guard down and follow the Covid protocol,” said Dr G S Vijayakrishnan, a member of the Kerala State Medical Council and state president of Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA).

“The hospitals have a dynamic system which can quickly rearrange the wards and other facilities according to the patient load,” he added. According to him, there shall be no laxity in completing the Covid vaccination, including the precautionary doses, as per the schedule. The parents should not send children to school for four-five days if they show any symptoms of Covid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala covid cases Covid 19 Indian Medical Association
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp