Draft policy calls for smart, integrated transport mode

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The draft of the transport policy for Kerala prepared by the motor vehicles department (MVD) has proposed wider use of technology, including an integrated and intelligent transport system and making GPS facility a norm, to help commuters locate and plan their short and long trips.The nearly 40-page report, which was made public on Tuesday, proposes to establish a transport company in the cooperative sector. The draft policy also proposes the implementation of cashless travel, variable pay, season tickets and multi-journey facility in the public transport sector soon.

Another interesting suggestion is related to Sabarimala pilgrimage. It said global attention can be attracted by choosing a minimum-emission bus corridor between Pampa and Nilakkal.“Such bus operations may be extended to other parts of the state as a part of the public transport system moving towards a sustainable and green environment. More electric vehicles should be procured,” it said.“An integrated and intelligent transport system is the need of the hour. An effective R&D wing needs to be set up in the transport department and innovative steps taken to enhance the public transport sector,” said the report.

By ensuring the availability of GPS in the public transport system, efficiency and safety can be ensured to a greater extent. Providing its access to commuters will help them locate and plan their short and long trips accordingly, it said. The ‘Draft Transport Policy for Kerala’ also said that there is a need to make use of all resources like ports, waterways etc and connect all existing mass transport systems like trains, flights and ships via road transport.

Public transportation services must be operated and monitored by an integrated system, under a land transport authority or road transport authority. It also mentioned that public transportation linking tourism is under-utilised in the state.

Regarding transport companies in the cooperative sector, it said all private stage carriage operators should be made shareholders in the company based on the value assessment. The old Act can be amended and Kerala Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board reconstituted as a nodal agency. This fund can be used for huge repair costs.

Kerala operates public transportation system, mainly through KSRTC and private bus operators. To meet the fundamental travelling needs of Kerala, there should be at least one bus per 1,000 people. However, the MVD data shows that only 0.4 to 0.45 bus is available per 1,000 commuters in Kerala. “An additional 18,000 buses must be added to the system to meet the demand,” the report said. The rail network is also inadequate to meet the requirements of the public, especially in Wayanad, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts. However, water transportation facilities are there but are under-utilised to date.

