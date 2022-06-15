Harassment: Writer V R Sudheesh held, released on bail

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Writer V R Sudheesh was arrested and released on bail on a complaint filed by a woman publisher. The arrest was made on charges of insulting and threatening her. Kozhikode Women’s Police had registered the case under Sections 354A(1) for sexual harassment, 354-D(1) for stalking and 506 for criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 120 of the Kerala Police Act for causing nuisance and violation of public order.

The police action came after publisher M A Shahanas lodged a complaint against Sudheesh last week for insulting and threatening her over phone. The complaint stated that Sudheesh posted the photo of the complainant in a defamatory manner on social media which was widely circulated. Sudheesh was arrested on Monday and released on bail later.

Shahanas said that she accompanied her colleague to Sudheesh’s home when he alleged that their book was full of typos and invited the colleague to his home for making corrections. She posted on Facebook that Sudheesh wanted the woman writer to come to his home alone and later he started harassing and insulting them on social media purposefully.