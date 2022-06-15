Kochi Metro: Poised for A faster and lighter ride into future

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In June 17, 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Kochi Metro service on the 13.2km stretch from Aluva to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Ahead of its fifth-anniversary celebrations, Loknath Behera, who took over as Kochi Metro MD in August 2021, speaks to TNIE on a wide range of issues including the metro rail’s second phase to Infopark, plans to boost ridership and upcoming projects. Excerpts

Is KMRL satisfied with the ridership growth? What are the plans to improve ridership?

No, we are not satisfied. The aim is to reach one lakh ridership per day on average. That would be 365 lakh commuters per year. It cannot be achieved in one day. We are planning a lot of new ways including introducing travel cards, concessions and so on. Recently, we have decided to bring in concessions in non-peak hours -- from 11am-3pm -- for homemakers so that it would be convenient for them to go shopping.

What is the status of Phase 2? What are the hurdles?

The line-marking and preparatory works are over for Phase II from JNL Stadium to Kakkanad-Infopark. Now we are looking forward to the Centre’s approval to start the works. It requires a cabinet decision and it has been pending for sometime. The clarifications sought by the Centre have already been given. Now it’s understood that things are moving and, hopefully, we can go directly for inviting tenders and begin work this year itself.

The plan is to complete the works in 24 months using modern technology and bringing down the labour cost. That will be a challenge, though. It should be planned and done meticulously. The pre-engineered car showrooms, steel buildings and glass buildings are coming up.

No airport is now made only with concrete and steel. A station could be completed in 80-100 days. So, technology has to be researched as it’s changing. In Phase II, there are 10 stations. Land acquisition has to be done very quickly. It is a major problem here but we won’t be waiting for the approval for the works to begin. Land acquisition for the track is almost complete and the land for stations has to be acquired. However, stations don’t take much time to build.

With the land price going up, how is KMRL going to manage the acquisition and related works?

We will use technologies to reduce the cost so that the number of days taken would be less. We are focused on reducing the manpower cost. Also, we are not planning to make huge stations which will take a lot of time. We will build only what is required for the commuters.

For commercial purposes, we can build spaces later. Also, it would be a new design that is much more beautiful and cute than the current ones.

The theme-oriented stations are only a part of it. Every inch of the building should be monetised. Otherwise, no Metro can generate funds.

When will Phase I-B, extension from SN Junction to Tripunithura, be completed?

By June 2023. Tripunithura would be one of the largest stations in the entire stretch from Aluva.

How about the third phase? Is KMRL planning to stick to the plan?

The state government has directed us to go to the board to get the approval. We will put forth the third, fourth and fifth phases for approval as well. We don’t think that funds will be a problem and the state government is keen on them. Many foreign agencies are interested in funding as well. We are planning to acquire maximum land that belongs to the government, including puramboke, wherever it is possible to avoid delay.

If a small change in alignment is required, we will do it rather than fighting for and awaiting the permission. Already, the alignment is there technically, but if 1-2% of deviation is required, it will be allowed.

Can you explain the loop line that KMRL is planning?

Now it’s linear. The loop line will be connecting High Court, Marine Drive, Subhash Park, and MG Road. From the main metro line, one will be able to slide down to the Metro Neo and go to these places. Similarly, in Phase 4 when Tripunithura-Kakkanad is connected, it will again be a loop. Without the loop, it cannot be a total travel experience. The idea is that, if we want to make it extremely friendly, useful and also increase revenue by at least Rs 2-2.5 lakh, then these lines should be readied.

What is Metro Lite?

In a conventional Metro train, say if we have three coaches, 900 people can travel at a time. In a Metro Lite, only 600 people will be able to travel. It’s smaller. The pillars, weight and related things would also differ. It would be cost efficient as well. If it costs Rs 250 crore to build a line per kilometre through a normal terrain for a conventional metro, the same will cost only Rs 190-200 crore for Metro Lite and Rs 60 crore for Metro Neo.

What is Metro Neo?

It is the cheapest and most technologically advanced facility. It is like a trolley bus on an elevated platform. Instead of the iron wheels, it has tyres. It will be taking electricity from the electric poles. Due to lack of width on the road in Kochi, we need elevated platforms.

If Metro Neo is cost efficient, will it be considered first to be built?

Given a choice, yes. Our idea is to connect MG Road and High Court. The footfall will also increase daily. In preliminary study, three-four stops are planned but this has not been finalised. There is a demand for it now in the city. The judicial officials, advocates, clients, tourists and families would want to go to Marine Drive area. Given a chance, I would start it first. It can be done quickly and the cost will also be less. The total cost expected is around Rs 250-300 crore. The preparatory works would take at least six months. If everything goes well, these works can be completed by 2023. There should not be much of a problem in financing.

What’s the status of Pathadipalam repair work? Who is bearing the cost?

It has almost been completed but we want to be safer, So, we want to undertake trials before resuming the full service. By July 1, we can restore it. The defect liability period is over. Hence, KMRL is bearing the cost. Ridership and revenue have been affected due to it.

When do you think KMRL will be able to break even?

No Metro has achieved break even if you consider the institutional financing like loans they have taken. For 2020-21, the operational loss was Rs 61 crore. We tried to bring it down to Rs 37 crore in 2021-22. This year, we are trying to make it zero.