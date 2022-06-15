State to host third edition of 'Loka Kerala Sabha' from June 16

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Non-Resident Keralites from 65 countries, representing all continents, and Indian 21 states will participate in the three-day Loka Kerala Sabha 2022 commencing in the state capital on June 16.

Experts from various walks of life from across the world have also been invited to participate in the deliberations at the biennial convention. The event is aimed to ensure NRK participation in the development of the state and find solutions for issues facing them. In the wake of the Opposition's criticism of extravagance, the government has decided to bear only the delegates' accommodation expenses this time around. The delegates will have to bear the travel expenses on their own, barring a few exceptions.

"This edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha is being conducted with maximum cost-cutting. A total of Rs 3 crore has been earmarked in the budget for the event and Rs one crore for cultural festivities to be held as part of the main event. The rest of the expenses, including food and stationery, will be met through sponsorship," Speaker MB Rajesh who also is the chairman of the LKS praesidium told reporters.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the LKS at a function to be presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Nishagandhi Auditorium here at 5 pm.

The two-day deliberations will commence on June 17 at the R Sankaranarayan Thampi hall in the Legislative Assembly, at 9.30 am.

A total of 351 delegates, including 169 elected representatives in the state legislature and parliament, will attend the conference. Of the 182 NRKs, 104 are from abroad and 36 are from other Indian states.

The delegates also include 12 NRKs who have returned to the state and 30 'eminent' expatriates. Besides this, expats without Indian citizenship and other prominent persons will attend as special invitees. One-third of the current LKS members will retire after completing their two-year term.

"Discussions in the LKS will be on the basis of an approach document prepared after an online brainstorming session of experts," the Speaker said.

The discussions will be divided on the basis of seven geographical regions and eight broad topics.

An open forum will be held in the Legislative Assembly on June 17 and 18 in which topics relating to migration and post-Covid challenges will be discussed.

A panel comprising of expatriates and academic experts will interact with the public during the open forum.

Other programmes

The Malayalam Mission will organise a literary competition for expatriate students and seminars on migration-related topics in Kollam and Kozhikode.

A photo exhibition and a global media conclave are among the other related programmes.

After the inaugural function on Thursday (June 16), a cultural programme named 'Norka Indradhanus' led by Methil Devika and G S Pradeep will be held.

On June 17, a musical event led by Shahabas Aman and Sithara and multi-media mega show will be held after the day's session concludes.