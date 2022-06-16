Loka Kerala Madhyama Sabha inaugurated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged non-resident Keralites and Malayali media persons overseas to work as ambassadors of the state. He was speaking after inaugurating the Loka Kerala Madhyama Sabha organised as part of the Loka Kerala Sabha conference. The chief minister opined that NRKs are keen on the state’s development. Kerala has embarked on various programmes to create a knowledge society on a par with developed countries. These projects will take at least 25 years for their full implementation. The chief minister presented Kerala Media Academy’s ‘Indian media person’ award to Barkha Dutt.