Loka Kerala Madhyama Sabha inaugurated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged non-resident Keralites and Malayali media persons overseas to work as ambassadors of the state. He was speaking after inaugurating the Loka Kerala Madhyama Sabha organised as part of the Loka Kerala Sabha conference. The chief minister opined that NRKs are keen on the state’s development. Kerala has embarked on various programmes to create a knowledge society on a par with developed countries. These projects will take at least 25 years for their full implementation. The chief minister presented Kerala Media Academy’s ‘Indian media person’ award to Barkha Dutt.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
38-year old woman diagnosed as kidney Problem gets a new lease of life in Bengaluru hospital
CM Yogi asks his ministers to toe party line in public, warns against making provocative statements
PwC to hire 500 talents from diverse skills in Odisha in three years
India, UAE, Israel trilateral has US as a partner and the grouping has been rechristened as I2U2
Aditya Thackeray offers prayers in Ayodhya, resolves to serve people better with blessings of Lord Ram
Political backlash on Agnipath, veterans advised to proceed with caution; protests break out across India