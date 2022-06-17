STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Curriculum revision in Kerala begins 

Textbooks had underwent a comprehensive revision in 2014-15 and since then, only minor modifications were made to the textbooks of higher classes.

Published: 17th June 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: School textbooks in the state from pre-primary level to Class 12 are set for a comprehensive revision after a gap of over seven years. As part of this, the General Education department kick-started the curriculum revision process with a conceptualisation workshop held here on Thursday .

Textbooks had underwent a comprehensive revision in 2014-15 and since then, only minor modifications were made to the text books of higher classes. General Education Minister V Sivankutty who chaired the workshop said academic excellence could be ensured only by a timely revision of curriculum that mainly incorporates the swift developments in science and technology. Changes in the content, teaching and assessment processes should be done taking into account the educational scenario in the post-Covid times, he said.

“Secularism, democracy, equality, inclusiveness and awareness of human values will be the guiding principles of the new curriculum,” the Minister said. Noting that the new National Education Policy was silent on these aspects, the minister advised curriculum framers to show extra care to incorporate them in the state’s curriculum. A meeting of the curriculum steering and core committee was held after the workshop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Curriculum revision
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp