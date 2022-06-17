Curriculum revision in Kerala begins 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: School textbooks in the state from pre-primary level to Class 12 are set for a comprehensive revision after a gap of over seven years. As part of this, the General Education department kick-started the curriculum revision process with a conceptualisation workshop held here on Thursday .

Textbooks had underwent a comprehensive revision in 2014-15 and since then, only minor modifications were made to the text books of higher classes. General Education Minister V Sivankutty who chaired the workshop said academic excellence could be ensured only by a timely revision of curriculum that mainly incorporates the swift developments in science and technology. Changes in the content, teaching and assessment processes should be done taking into account the educational scenario in the post-Covid times, he said.

“Secularism, democracy, equality, inclusiveness and awareness of human values will be the guiding principles of the new curriculum,” the Minister said. Noting that the new National Education Policy was silent on these aspects, the minister advised curriculum framers to show extra care to incorporate them in the state’s curriculum. A meeting of the curriculum steering and core committee was held after the workshop.