ED move against Rahul: Congress MPs from Kerala told to reach Delhi on Sunday

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress Parliamentary Party has asked all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to reach New Delhi on Sunday. The decision has been taken after Rahul Gandhi urged the Enforcement Directorate to postpone his questioning to Monday. Senior Muslim League MP E T Muhammed Basheer told TNIE that they are also keen on extending solidarity to Rahul Gandhi and are watching the developments.

Out of 19 UDF Lok Sabha MPs, 15 belong to the Congress, including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is currently abroad and is expected to be back in the country only by this month end. The remaining 13 MPs will be reaching the national capital on Sunday where Rahul Gandhi is expected to reappear before the Enforcement Directorate officials on Monday. A senior Congress MP told TNIE that it is true that Congress president Sonia Gandhi is unwell due to Covid, but legal experts advised Rahul Gandhi to defer appearing before the investigating officials by a day.

“Since it is a political game being played by the BJP, the Central Congress leadership did not want to take any chance as rumours were rife that there are chances of Rahul Gandhi getting arrested. If that is the case, he would have to languish in jail during the weekend. But at the same time, we understand that an arrest is likely to happen only after June 23 when Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear before ED”, said a senior Congress MP.

The sole woman Congress Rajya Sabha MP from the sate, Jebi Mather, has been camping in New Delhi. For the fourth consecutive day, she took part in the protest march there, where she was heckled by the police. Senior MPs K Muraleedharan, K Sudhakaran, Benny Behanan, Adoor Prakash and Rajmohan Unnithan were in the state capital to attend the Raj Bhavan protest march against Rahul Gandhi being subjected to marathon grilling by ED officials.

“We have been asked by the CLP leadership to reach Delhi on Sunday. Rahul Gandhi sought a deferment for appearing before the ED by a day. There is no reason why they should reject a genuine plea. So the fourth day’s questioning is to resume on Monday,” Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan told TNIE.

‘BID TO DEFAME CONG’

State Congress president K Sudhakaran said the Prime Minister is living in a fool’s paradise as he is hoping to eliminate the Congress by misusing power. He was speaking at the Congress’ protest march in front of Raj Bhavan against the Centre’s move to question Rahul Gandhi, MP, consecutively for three days. He said the BJP government is trying to defame the organisation and its national leaders.