STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC stays trial, until further orders, in tribal youth Madhu lynching case

The court stayed the proceedings based on a petition filed by Madhu's mother Malli.

Published: 17th June 2022 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala tribal man Madhu who was treated in an inhuman manner

Kerala tribal youth Madhu who was lynched by a mob in 2018. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed until further orders, the trial in the murder of tribal youth A Madhu, who was lynched on February 22, 2018, at Attappady in Palakkad district, allegedly for stealing rice from a grocery shop.

The Mannarkkad Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been conducting the trial. The court also sought the view of the state government on the demand of Madhu's mother Malli to remove the special public prosecutor.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Malli seeking a directive to keep in abeyance all the proceedings in the murder case till the government takes a decision on her plea to remove special public prosecutor C Rajendran. Malli requested the government to hand over the case to additional special prosecutor Rajesh M Menon to conduct the trial.

ALSO READKerala tribal youth's death: Ten in custody after selfie with victim spurs outrage on social media

The petitioner alleged that the present Special Public Prosecutor was conducting the trial in an inefficient manner and violating the basic principles of the rules pertaining to the examination of the witnesses. The investigation officer in the case had given a report to the district police chief regarding the lapses and foul play in conducting the trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Lynching Tribal youth Madhu
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp