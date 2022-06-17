No effort being made to attract riders to Kochi Metro: Metroman

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the principal advisor to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, E Sreedharan deserves a lion’s share of the credit in Kochi Metro becoming a reality. In an email interview to TNIE, Sreedharan — popularly known as ‘Metroman’ — talks about the challenges he faced and his thoughts on the future course of action for project.

What were the major challenges you faced while executing Kochi Metro (1st phase)?

There was a long delay in handing the project over to DMRC. The bureaucracy was opposing the idea. Another challenge was the shortage of skilled labour. Further, two of the main contractors failed miserably. DMRC had a tough time propping them up to deliver.

Which one was more challenging, Delhi Metro or Kochi Metro?

Delhi Metro was certainly more challenging, being the country’s first modern world-class metro.

The huge cost savings was another much-appreciated factor of Kochi Metro. Can you explain how you did it?

DMRC saved nearly `400 crore from the estimated cost of the project, but these savings were wiped out. That was because KMRL insisted on huge station structures and facilities and ordered three additional train sets. Land cost is not reckoned here as the land acquisition was done by KMRL.

Was there any intervention from politicians during the execution of the first phase?

There was no interference from politicians. On the other hand, ready help was available at all times.

As Kochi Metro celebrates its 5th anniversary, what are your thoughts?

At this juncture, my disappointments are with KMRL withdrawing DMRC from the extension work from Petta to SN Junction, for which we had awarded all the major contracts. The ridership is most disappointing, mainly because of the high ticket fares levied from day one. Efforts are not being made to attract more commuters. Extending the metro to Kochi airport will be a financial disaster for KMRL as ridership will not justify this extension, particularly when a high-speed rail connection from Vyttila to airport is under consideration.