STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No effort being made to attract riders to Kochi Metro: Metroman

As the principal advisor to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, E Sreedharan deserves a lion’s share of the credit in Kochi Metro becoming a reality.

Published: 17th June 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Metroman E Sreedharan.

Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the principal advisor to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, E Sreedharan deserves a lion’s share of the credit in Kochi Metro becoming a reality. In an email interview to TNIE, Sreedharan — popularly known as ‘Metroman’ — talks about the challenges he faced and his thoughts on the future course of action for project.

What were the major challenges you faced while executing Kochi Metro (1st phase)?

There was a long delay in handing the project over to DMRC. The bureaucracy was opposing the idea. Another challenge was the shortage of skilled labour. Further, two of the main contractors failed miserably. DMRC had a tough time propping them up to deliver.

Which one was more challenging, Delhi Metro or Kochi Metro?

Delhi Metro was certainly more challenging, being the country’s first modern world-class metro.

The huge cost savings was another much-appreciated factor of Kochi Metro. Can you explain how you did it?

DMRC saved nearly `400 crore from the estimated cost of the project, but these savings were wiped out. That was because KMRL insisted on huge station structures and facilities and ordered three additional train sets. Land cost is not reckoned here as the land acquisition was done by KMRL.

Was there any intervention from politicians during the execution of the first phase?
There was no interference from politicians. On the other hand, ready help was available at all times.

As Kochi Metro celebrates its 5th anniversary, what are your thoughts?

At this juncture, my disappointments are with KMRL withdrawing DMRC from the extension work from Petta to SN Junction, for which we had awarded all the major contracts. The ridership is most disappointing, mainly because of the high ticket fares levied from day one. Efforts are not being made to attract more commuters. Extending the metro to Kochi airport will be a financial disaster for KMRL as ridership will not justify this extension, particularly when a high-speed rail connection from Vyttila to airport is under consideration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E Sreedharan Metroman Kochi Metro
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp